New Portal Game Unveiled

A new Portal game that blends the best of Valve's odd portal-creating, puzzle-solving title with the million-selling Bridge Constructor franchise hits later this month, the companies announced Wednesday morning.

Bridge Constructor Portal will be released on December 20th on both Mac and Windows computers as well as mobile devices. Console versions of the game will hit early next year.

The press release says little more:

"We welcome all lucky applicants to Bridge Constructor Portal with our new vehicle-based test chambers, Quantum Tunnels and patented Aperture technology!

"For the last year we've been secretly working in our underground labs on the next iteration of the million-selling Bridge Constructor series. This new stand-alone title will release on PC, MacOS, Linux, mobile devices, and console, and fully embraces the Portal license, one of the most beloved video game franchises of the last decade. Bridge Constructor Portal will blend the laws of structural engineering and technology straight from Aperture Laboratories into an exciting new game experience, all under the demanding gaze of GLaDOS."

Fortunately, developers Headup Games and ClockStone Software, also released the above video showing the title off in action.