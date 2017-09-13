Study: Young Men In the U.S. Watch More Esports Than Regular Sports

Young men in the United States are more interested in watching esports than they are regular sports, according to new survey findings published by company Limelight Networks.

Surveying a total of 4,000 people of different ages, genders and education levels from countries like France, Germany, India, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, and United States, Limelight found that while esports are at the bottom of the list when it comes to global viewership, 22 percent of "American millennials," out of 500 Americans polled, say they regularly watch competitive gaming. More interestingly, males between the ages of 18 and 25 in the United States say they prefer esports over traditional sports – coming in second overall in preferred media behind movies. The results were collected between June 22nd and June 25th.

With viewership among millennials dropping in recent years, even the Olympics are considering bring video games into the mix – but not if they're violent. Disney has also expressed interest in the burgeoning industry, and Blizzard just opened its own esports area in Los Angeles.