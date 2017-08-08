The decision to team up Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross for Uncharted: The Lost Legacy came from a desire to find the "best and worst" combination of characters, developer Naughty Dog says.

Speaking to the PlayStation Blog, creative director Shaun Escayg said for the expansion the team began to really explore Frazer as a character - mainly why she's so flaky.

“As you saw in Uncharted 2 and Uncharted 3, she was a sidekick character who always bailed out when things got too tough; always chose self-preservation over heroism and that’s really what led us to her as a character," Escayg says. "Why does she always bail out? Why won’t she finish the job? Does she have what it takes? We wanted to answer those questions.”

With Chloe in mind, he continues, Naughty Dog set out to find who would best pair with the character. It talked about several combinations, including characters such as series mainstay Victor Sullivan and recurring character Charlie Cutter. But it was the antagonist of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End that stuck out the most to the team.

"And then we thought, okay, who’d be the best and worst person to pair with Chloe Frazer? Nadine Ross was the obvious choice," Escayg says.

“Nadine is pragmatic; a militant leader suffering the loss of her father’s business and desperate to regain control of that. Chloe is an enigmatic, double-dealing hustler - the complete opposite really - but they both share a common thread: self-preservation. Together they provided the perfect brew for storytelling - will these characters betray each other or will they stick it out?”

The dynamics between these two characters will affect The Lost Legacy's gameplay, too, he adds. If Chloe and Nadine are enjoying each other's company, the gameplay will be at its "most efficient: you’re fighting and Nadine is there kicking some ass."

However, if the two are at odds with each other, Nadine may abandon you entirely, going off to do her own thing. These characters are not tied together at the hip, nor do they necessarily have the exact same interests at heart.

“This world of thieves is complex. Everyone has perks: they’re still human, they still have personal goals," Escayg adds.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is expected to be released exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on August 23rd. It is a standalone title taking place after the events of Uncharted 4.

