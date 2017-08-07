UFO 50 looks like it could easily become the indie darling of 2018. The collection of 50 retro-themed 8-bit games are the work of a group of game makers responsible for a slew of indie greats like Spelunky, Downwell and Super Crate Box.

It looks like Spelunky studio Mossmouth is publishing the collection sometime next year. A video released today offers a tantalizing glimpse of a slew of the titles, which look like they were plucked directly from some lost Eighties' vault. Developers working on the games include Mossmouth's Derek Yu and Paul Hubans, Quibble Games' John Perry, Downwell creator Ojiro Fumoto and composer Eirik Suhrke,

The collection will "explore a variety of genres, from platformers and shoot 'em ups to puzzle games and RPGs," according to the site. "Our goal is to combine a familiar 8-bit aesthetic with new ideas and modern game design sensibilities."

Roughly a third of the games will feature multiplayer and all will be fully-realized games, not micro games. No price nor an exact date has been announced. The game is expected to hit PC first and other platforms, potentially, later.