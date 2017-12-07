Ubisoft Delays Three Games

Ubisoft is delaying Far Cry 5, The Crew 2 and one unnanounced game, the developer-publisher announced today.

Announced in a press release sent to Glixel this morning, Ubisoft said it would be "investing more time" into each of the games, though it didn't elaborate much further on why they were delayed. Rather it pointed to the critical and commercial success of Assassin's Creed Origins to explain the delay.

“This decision is in line with our strategic vision of developing even more engaging and higher quality experiences for gamers," Christine Burgess-Quémard, Ubisoft’s Worldwide Studios Executive Director, said in the release. "Taking more time with Assassin’s Creed Origins enabled our talented development team to fully express their creative vision. As expected, this had a very positive impact on the game’s quality and largely participated to its commercial success. Taking a similar approach, we have decided to invest additional development time in three upcoming games.”



Far Cry 5 is now slated for a March 27th, 2018 release, as opposed to releasing on February 27th. The Crew 2 will now be released in the "first half of Fiscal 2018-19," instead of March 16th, 2018. "In addition, one of the three unannounced franchise games initially planned for release in Fiscal 2018-19 now will be released in Fiscal 2019-20," Ubisoft said.