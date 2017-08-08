Ubisoft will be opening a new development studio in Stockholm, Sweden, the developer-publisher announced today. The new studio will be headed up by Patrick Bach, the former studio manager of EA DICE - which he left last November. He had been with the company since 2002.

Bach worked on every Battlefield game released during his time with DICE, including Battlefield: Bad Company and the recently-released Battlefield 1. He also had his hands on games like Mirror's Edge Catalyst and Star Wars Battlefront II.

"When talking to Ubisoft about values and goals I noticed that we shared a lot of thinking, especially when it came to the creative and practical process of making games," Bach told the Ubisoft Blog about his decision to join the company.

One of the projects his new studio will be tackling is the recently announced Avatar game, based on James Cameron's 2009 film. Ubisoft Stockholm will be working on the game in tandem with Massive Entertainment.

Ubisoft

Ubisoft's new studio is one of over 30 studios the company has all over the world. It employs over 10,000 people. With its new studio, Ubisoft announced it would be looking to hire 100 new people - as well as 200 people for Massive in Malmö, Sweden. All together, the company hopes to bring 300 new jobs to the country.