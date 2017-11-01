Ubisoft Addresses 'Assassin's Creed Origins' DRM Issues

After receiving backlash against its use of Denuvo DRM and VM Protect against piracy, developer-publisher Ubisoft has issued a comment about its choice of software and game performance (via Shack News).

Related 'Assassin's Creed Origins': Why Hippos Are the Game's Best Animals Beyond its beautiful landscapes and intricate storyline, it's the game's wildlife that bring it to stunning life

As Shack News points out, Denuvo has been criticized for years over its apparent hindrance of game performance, including how easy it is to pass, such as in the case of The Evil Within 2. Ubisoft, however, claims it has no effect on the game at all.

The company's statement, in full: “We’re confirming that the anti-tamper solutions implemented in the Windows PC version of Assassin’s Creed Origins have no perceptible effect on game performance. In order to recreate a living, systemic and majestic open world of Ancient Egypt, where players can witness all of its stunning details, its beautiful landscapes [and] incredible cities, in a completely seamless way with no loading screens, Assassin’s Creed Origins uses the full extent of the minimum and recommended PC system requirements while ensuring a steady 30 FPS performance. We’re committed to ensuring the most optimum experience possible for everyone, and we advise any players who may encounter performance issues on PC to check out support.ubi.com as there might be already a workaround or to contact us further explaining their issues so that we can solve them.”

As of right now, it looks like Denuvo is working in respect to keeping hackers from cracking the game illegally. Despite Ubisoft's statement, though, Gear Nuke reports rumors "circulating the web indicated that the DRM solution was implemented at the cost of CPU usage with an additional 40% usage recorded purely for the purpose of DRM." So, at the moment, it's kind of hard to tell who is telling the truth given the two conflicting statements.

Giving context to the matter, Chris Jarred over at Shack News, who reviewed the game for the outlet, says he faced no CPU issues while playing the game on PC. That said, he does admit to not monitoring "CPU utilization on the individual core level" during his playthrough.

"The game generally ran smoothly for me outside of cutscenes, which were full of hitching and stuttering," Jarred said. "It should be noted that I played on a machine with a 7700K CPU and GTX 1080 Ti GPU, so it is possible that the hardware was able to overcome any additional stress from the game protection, if it has any meaningful effect on performance."

Assassin's Creed Origins was released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on October 27th.