Nintendo: Two-Thirds of September Hardware Sales Were Nintendo Systems

September proved to be another great month for Nintendo, with the game-maker claiming two-thirds of all hardware sales in the U.S. thanks to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS systems and the Super Nintendo Entertainment Classic Edition, the company said this morning.

The Nintendo Switch was also the top-selling current-gen console for the month in the U.S., according to the NPD Group. That makes it the fifth time in seven months since it's launch that the Switch has grabbed the top spot.

The company also said that it has sold more than 2 million Switch consoles in the U.S. alone. Nintendo sold 4.7 million Switch worldwide as of June 30, according to the last figures released by the company.

Nintendo released an update for the system last night which adds the ability to pre-load some pre-ordered games and capture video directly on the system. The company says it expects to have a strong holiday thanks to the support of a number of anticipated video games.

Fire Emblem Warriors hits on Oct. 20, Super Mario Odyssey on Oct. 27, Doom and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim from Bethesda Game Studios on Nov. 10 and Nov. 17, respectively, and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 on Dec. 1.

