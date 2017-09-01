Three Shovel Knight Amiibo Unveiled for 'Shovel Knight: King of Cards'

Shovel Knight: King of Cards is bringing with it three new amiibo figures when it hits the Nintendo Switch early next year, Nintendo announced this morning.

You can check out the King Knight, Plague Knight and Specter Knight amiibo in the unveil video above. The amiibo will unlock exclusive armor sets, new challenge stages and the ability to summon fairy companions to accompany players on quests.

Shovel Knight: King of Cards, which was announced during Nintendo's Nindies livestream earlier this week, is the last campaign in the Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove saga. The game has players controlling King Knight through four new worlds and features a new card game.

While the game hits in early 2018, no date has yet been set for the amiibo.