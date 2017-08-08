The Universal Classics Pinball Collection is coming to the upcoming Pinball FX3, featuring three new tables inspired by Jaws, E.T. The Extra Terrestrial and the Back To The Future trilogy, pinball company Zen Studios announced today.

Pinball FX3 is an upcoming Pinball simulator coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It's currently expected to be released sometime this year. Each of the new tables will also be available as in-app purchases for mobile plaforms, Zen said.

Each of the new tables captures key moments from the three movies, featuring unique art and sound effects from each of the films.

“Universal Classics Pinball captures the most memorable moments from three films that defined my generation’s childhood, and are undoubtedly among the favorite films of Zen’s pinball design team,” Zen vice president of publishing Mel Kirk said.

Get a look at the new tables down below: