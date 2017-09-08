Microsoft Just Created a Light-Up Xbox One S That Reacts to Sound

Microsoft today unveiled a custom Xbox One S that uses an extra, built-in microprocessor to convert sound into a dynamic light show via sixty miniature pixels embedded on its case under an acrylic display.

The console was created in collaborated with the DJ duo The Chainsmokers as part of a new run of custom Xbox One S consoles, made in concert with celebrities and brands.

“We were really pumped to work with Xbox on this project and help bring our music to life in a new way, by combining it with the best gaming console in the world,” the group said. “We knew the team would do something amazing, but when we saw the custom Xbox One S for the first time, we were both blown away by how cool the design is.”



The Chainsmokers first rose to prominence in 2014 when their song #Selfie topped charts in several countries. Since then, the duo has gone on to win a Grammy for Best Dance Recording, as well as a acchieving a number one signle with their song Don't Let Me Down. The Chainsmokers are currently set to tour many parts of Asia later this month.

We partnered with @Xbox to create this this amazing Xbox One S console. Tell us in a Tweet why you love it so much to win! pic.twitter.com/r3OY1WCqWi — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) September 8, 2017

To enter to win this one time only console, all you have to do is reply to this Tweet saying why you love the console so much. The contest is running from today to September 17th.

The Xbox One S replaced the original Xbox One, when it hit the market. On November 7th, Microsoft will release the Xbox One X, the second iteration on the original Xbox One and, the company says, the most powerful console ever released.