The 1984 game NES Golf has been found hidden in the Nintendo Switch.

The game, discovered by Switchbrew (via Eurogamer), is accessible in all Switch consoles, with motion controls and joycon support already added. As of right now, it's possible to get the game – named "Flog" in the system's files – working, this is only via unofficial means. The game isn't currently available through any official Nintendo channels.

As Eurogamer speculates, NES Golf being baked into the Switch is likely a test for the console's NES emulator. Which makes sense, as the company's announced it'll be bringing over a host of NES and Super NES games, such as Super Mario Bros. and Ice Climber, to the Switch with added multiplayer in the future.

Golf and Nintendo's other classic games coming to the Switch aren't the company's only retro initiatives. Aside from its Super NES Classic console coming out next week, the company will be re-releasing its NES Classic console from 2016, a notoriously hard-to-find collection of classic games from the system.