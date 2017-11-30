Own a Physical 'Destiny 2' Ghost That Can Talk With You, Help During Gameplay

Activision tonight rolled out a very limited edition Destiny 2 Ghost model that lights up and connects to Amazon's Alexa to help you equip loadouts, find in-game quests, call in friends for back up and explain the game's lore to you.



Currently the Ghost, which requires an Alexa-enabled device to work, is listed on sale for about $90 on Amazon with three percent sold and the availability ending at 2:30 a.m. tomorrow, November 30th. The Ghost releases on December 19th. It's unclear if more of the Ghosts will be made available for purchase then.

If you want to test out some of the things that this Ghost can do for you, you can activate the Ghost skill on an Alexa device now. It will ask you to pair with at least one of your Destiny 2 accounts and then is available for commands.

Here's what the Amazon listing says is available through the Ghost skill:

EXPLORE THE DESTINY 2 UNIVERSE: Ask and receive custom dialogue lines that will expand your knowledge of the Destiny 2 ’s worlds and characters you’ll encounter on your journey. Try saying: “Alexa, ask Ghost who are the Red Legion.”



UNIVERSE: Ask and receive custom dialogue lines that will expand your knowledge of the ’s worlds and characters you’ll encounter on your journey. Try saying: “Alexa, ask Ghost who are the Red Legion.” FIND OUT WHAT TO DO NEXT: Based on your progress inside the game, you’ll receive unique recommendations for things to do inside the massive world of Destiny 2 in real time. Try saying: “Alexa, ask Ghost what I should do next.”

in real time. Try saying: “Alexa, ask Ghost what I should do next.” MANAGE YOUR ARSENAL: Equip your most powerful weapons or entire loadouts with a simple voice command. Try saying: “Alexa, ask Ghost to equip my most powerful weapon.”

CONNECT WITH FRIENDS: Send messages to friends, find out who’s online and ready to play, and stay on top of Clan progress without having to turn on your PS4, Xbox One or PC. Try saying: “Alexa, ask Ghost to call for backup”

AND MUCH MORE: Over 1000 custom lines to discover.

The Alexa-powered Ghost is considered an Alexa "gadget." Amazon announced its line of gadgets, accessories for Alexa designed for new "fun and playful" experiences, in September. At the time, the company also unveiled the Echo Button, which can be used to play voice games with Alexa and friends.

"Each button illuminates and can be pressed to trigger a variety of game play experiences powered by Alexa," according to the site. "Bring back game night with a variety of Alexa Skills such as Beat the Intro from Musicplode, Dungeon Escape, and Sounds Fun with Mike Epps from Ground Control."

The company also announced, at the time, an Alexa-powered version of the Big Mouth Billy Bass singing fish.