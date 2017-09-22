The Switch Represents a New Audience, Bethesda Says

Recently announcing a slew of its games coming to the Nintendo Switch, Bethesda believes the handheld-console hybrid could bring the company an entirely new audience, VP of marketing for the company Pete Hines told Venture Beat.

As of now, Bethesda has three games coming to Nintendo's latest machine: re-releases of Doom and Skyrim, as well as the upcoming Wolfenstein: The New Colossus. But while anyone playing these games on, say, an Xbox One, PC or PlayStation 4 might have a good idea of what they're getting into, given the typical games launched for the platforms, Bethesda sees Nintendo's audience as an entirely different demographic. An audience perhaps not familiar with these types of games or franchises, but one that could be won over.

"What that means respective to the installed base or to other stuff – we’re not coming from the same place with Skyrim in terms of, 'Everyone on this platform already knows the Elder Scrolls series,'" Hines said. "There’s some amount of – this is new to folks. We have to introduce it to them and explain what it is. It’s the same with Doom. There is some crossover, but there’s also a new audience that isn’t sure what these games are. They haven’t played a Doom or a Skyrim."

Putting these games on the platform, Hines continues, isn't a one-and-done for the Bethesda-Nintendo relationship – one that hasn't been active for a long time, he adds. The two companies are keeping conversations active, talking about what games are good fits for collaboration. "We want this to be the start of a relationship that we build with Nintendo and Nintendo fans," Hines said.

And he isn't alone. Speaking to GameSpot, Shinji Mikami, producer of The Evil Within 2, developed by Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda, said he'd like to port the game to the Switch if he gets the chance. This obviously confirms nothing and isn't in anyway an announcement, but it shows further interest in the Switch from Bethesda's family of studios and collaborators.

Bethesda isn't the only company wanting to jump on the Switch bandwagon. Rockstar, which hasn't released a game on a Nintendo platform since 2008, recently announced it would be bringing L.A. Noire to the Switch.

