The Super NES-themed New Nintendo 3DS XL first released in Europe is now coming to the U.S. by way of Amazon.

Related Super NES Classic Will Have 'Dramatically Increased' Production "I would strongly urge you not to over-bid on an SNES Classic on any of the auction sites," Nintendo president says

The retailer is listing the device as an Amazon exclusive available for pre-order with a November 27th delivery date for $199.99. The system comes with a download code for Super Mario Kart, but no AC adapter.

Nintendo unveiled the SNES-themed New 3DS XL at Gamescom in Germany earlier this year. The Super Nintendo Entertainment System 3DS XL hit Europe on October 13th and features a retro-themed outer shell designed to look like the classic console. The 3DS XL's buttons are shades of purple to look like those found with the original system's controller buttons.