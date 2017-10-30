The Hong Kong Massacre, a top-down shooter developed by Vreski, is coming to the PlayStation 4 alongside the PC, Mac and Linux, PlayStation announced today.

The game was inspired by classic Hong Kong action movies and is filled with dual pistols, gun smoke and bloodshed. You can see the prototype video for the game above.

The news comes during PlayStation's kick-off for the Paris Games Week today, an event that PlayStation said would be one of its biggest events of the year.



More details to come.