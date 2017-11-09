The Game Awards 2017: What Time it Starts, How to Watch, Games, Performances

The Game Awards, an annual video game award show hosted by industry personality Geoff Keighley, will air on a variety of streaming platforms on December 7th, show organizers recently announced.

This year, the show is expanding to more platforms and languages than ever before. As detailed by The Game Awards in a press press release, the show will be broadcast on AfreecaTV (South Korea), Facebook, GameSpot, KakaoTV (South Korea), IGN, NicoNico (Japan), Mixer, PlayStation Store, Steam, Tencent (China), Twitch, Twitter, UOL Jogos (Brazil), Xbox Live and YouTube (in 4K Ultra HD). Special highlights from the event will be posted in a Snapchat Live story, and more streaming services are yet to be announced.

"This year we are excited to add even more partners to our distribution matrix, give fans new ways to interact with the show, and introduce several exciting new elements including The Game Awards Orchestra,” Keighley said in the release.



That orchestra is a show first, and will feature "some of the world’s most talented orchestral and rock musicians. These acclaimed artists will be joined by special guests for a one-night-only performance of the music featured in video games of the past, present and future."

The Game Awards picks a panel of judges from top sites in the game press – Glixel included – picking which games win awards like "Best RPG," "Best Soundtrack" and, of course, "Game of the Year." However, viewers also have the opportunity to vote in select categories, though those haven't been announced just yet.

A full list of nominees for The Game Awards is set to be revealed at 10:00a.m. ET (7:00a.m. PT) on November 14th.

The Game Awards began in 2014, replacing Spike's annual VGX awards. Proving massively successful, the show reached nearly nine million viewers last year.