Trending

A List Of Changes Coming To 'Call of Duty: WWII' At Launch

Developer Sledgehammer games will add features such as a higher level cap and a colorblind mode

Just three days into the beta on the PlayStation 4, and Call of Duty: WWII already has a list of changes and fixes in the works by developer Sledgehammer Games for when the title rolls out later this year. 

Check out the list below for a breakdown of some of the biggest changes coming to the game at launch, as detailed by Sledgehammer:

  • In response to all the requests for bumper jumper configuration, we also plan to support this for launch.

  • We’ve heard your feedback regarding playlist variety, and have made some adjustments to improve this. You know what else would improve it? More maps and modes.

  • Some of you have noted that the incendiary shells feel too strong. We’re looking into data to determine if a nerf is needed.

  • Improvements to Party UI / UX are underway. Implementation date is still TBD, but know that we are actively working on it.

  • Some of the battle chatter and hitmarker audio still requires some fine tuning. Specifically, the NPC call outs of enemy positions need some addressing.

  • It has come to our attention that some users are seeing an incorrect error message saying servers are down when they are not.

  • We are investigating a bug that causes some players to be kicked back to the Main Menu after accepting an invite from the load screen of any map.

  • There is a bug causing the title to crash when an invitee accepts an invite while entering a match when the inviter is also entering the match.

Call of Duty: WWII will be released on November 3rd. Perhaps a response from recent criticism of genre fatigue from press and fans, WWII returns the series to its roots in the second world war after spending nearly a decade based in modern and futuristic settings. 

You can see the beta in action right here.