Just three days into the beta on the PlayStation 4, and Call of Duty: WWII already has a list of changes and fixes in the works by developer Sledgehammer Games for when the title rolls out later this year.

Check out the list below for a breakdown of some of the biggest changes coming to the game at launch, as detailed by Sledgehammer:



In response to all the requests for bumper jumper configuration, we also plan to support this for launch.

We’ve heard your feedback regarding playlist variety, and have made some adjustments to improve this. You know what else would improve it? More maps and modes.

Some of you have noted that the incendiary shells feel too strong. We’re looking into data to determine if a nerf is needed.

Improvements to Party UI / UX are underway. Implementation date is still TBD, but know that we are actively working on it.

Some of the battle chatter and hitmarker audio still requires some fine tuning. Specifically, the NPC call outs of enemy positions need some addressing.

It has come to our attention that some users are seeing an incorrect error message saying servers are down when they are not.

We are investigating a bug that causes some players to be kicked back to the Main Menu after accepting an invite from the load screen of any map.

There is a bug causing the title to crash when an invitee accepts an invite while entering a match when the inviter is also entering the match.

Call of Duty: WWII will be released on November 3rd. Perhaps a response from recent criticism of genre fatigue from press and fans, WWII returns the series to its roots in the second world war after spending nearly a decade based in modern and futuristic settings.

You can see the beta in action right here.