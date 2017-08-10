The Call Of Duty World League championship is happening now at Orlando, Florida's Amway Center.

The event, taking place between August 9th and the 13th, brings together teams from around the world, all vying for the $1.5 million event prize pool. This year's event is the culmination of over 19,000 players competing throughout the year for a chance to be one of the 32 teams invited to the Championship. Teams such as cloud9, Luminosity and Evil Geniuses will be going head-to-head for $4 million in total prize pursing - the largest in the event's history.

For those interested in attending, three day general admission tickets are available now for $53.99 USD at the event's website and on-site at the Amway Center. For those who can't make it to the east coast, the event is currently being broadcast on a variety of streaming services.

As of right now, Call Of Duty is the world's largest console esport. However, with the announcement of the global Overwatch League, it remains to be seen if it'll retain that title. The Overwatch league recently announced two new teams in London, England and Los Angeles, California.