Telltale Games Cuts Quarter of Staff

Telltale Games, today, announced that it is cutting 25 percent of its overall staff, or about 90 people across all divisions, effective immediately.

The move comes as part of what the company calls a "comprehensive company restructuring."

"The decision is designed to make the company, a leader in player-driven narrative games, more competitive as a developer and publisher of groundbreaking story-driven gaming experiences with an emphasis on high quality in the years ahead," according to the statement sent to Glixel.

The cuts aren't expect to impact any of the company's previously announced projects.

“Our industry has shifted in tremendous ways over the past few years. The realities of the environment we face moving forward demand we evolve, as well, reorienting our organization with a focus on delivering fewer, better games with a smaller team,” Telltale Games CEO Pete Hawley said in a prepared statement.

Telltale Game's statement also says it is going to be moving "internal development over to more proven technologies that will fast-track innovation in its core products as it works with new partners to bring its games to new audiences."

“I'd like to express our respect for all the contributions that these incredibly talented artists, storytellers and more have made to this company, and that this decision is in no way a reflection on the quality or dedication of their work,” said Hawley. “We have made available our full career assistance services to help our affected colleagues and friends – and their families – navigate this difficult transition as quickly as possible.”

Founded in 2004, Telltale Games made a name for itself through episodic, narratively-driven games. But it was 2012's premiere of the developer's take on The Walking Dead that really seemed to catch the attention of gamers. That on-going series lead to the development of games based on Minecraft, Batman, The Guardians of the Galaxy and more.

Currently, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead and The Wolf Among Us all have slated seasons on the books.

Developing