Materia Collective is trying to bring the Castlevania: Symphony of the Night soundtrack to vinyl via Kickstarter, the company recently announced. The company is seeking $30,000 USD for the campaign.



The initiative, titled "Resurrection of the Night," ties into the game's 20th anniversary and has currently raised over $12,500 of its goal. As of writing, the project still has nine days to go, which leaves its success up in the air.

One thing worth noting is the soundtrack is completely licensed. The soundtrack will be completely re-recorded by a live orchestra and released on vinyl and CD.

"The album features the soloists and musicians Ro Panuganti, Katelyn Isaacson, Laura Intravia, Kristin Naigus, Michaela Nachtigall, Chad Schwartz, Bonnie Bogovich, and many others whose efforts brought some of the performances to life," Materia said about the project.

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night was released on the original PlayStation in 1997. It is widely considered one of the finest 2D action platforming games of all time.