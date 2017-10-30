Switch Sales Near 8M, Nintendo Aims For 14M in First Year

Nintendo sold nearly 3 million Switch consoles and nearly 14 million games for the system in the quarter ending in September, according to the company's financial reports released today. The results were so much better than expected, that Nintendo now says it believes it can sell 14 million Switch this year, up from an earlier estimate of 10 million.

As of September 30th, the company sold 7.63 million Switch consoles worldwide and 27.48 million games. It was the strongest quarter for the console since its release by a small margin, but the quarter's game sales for the Switch were nearly twice that of either of the two previous quarters.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild remains the top selling game for the Switch, with more 4.7 million copies. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was second with 4.42 million copies sold and Splatoon 2 third with 3.61 million sold.

Nintendo's portable 3DS family of handheld systems actually saw a jump in sales this quarter despite the fact that the Switch can be used as both a home console and portable system. Nintendo sold just shy of 2 million systems, or more than twice the previous quarter's sales. Software sales for the 3DS were also up, but not by as much, with Nintendo selling nearly 8 million games. To date, Nintendo sold about 69 million of the 3DS portables and 343 million games for the system. Year over year, hardware was up by 5 percent while software sales for the 3DS were down 28 percent.

It's worth noting that these sales don't include the release of Super Mario Odyssey for the Nintendo Switch, currently one of the top rated games ever developed by Nintendo. Nor does it include the impact that game may have had on hardware sales.