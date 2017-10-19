The Nintendo Switch can now capture 30-second chunks of gameplay for a select number of games thanks to an update that hit the system overnight. The update also delivered new user icons, the ability to pre-load some yet-to-be-released games onto your system and to transfer user and save data to a new Switch.

The capture feature currently only works for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Arms and Splatoon 2.

To use the new feature, once the system has been updated, you just hold the screen capture button during gameplay. The system then automatically saves the past 30 seconds to the console's album. You can go into the album to trim the videos and to post them directly to Facebook and Twitter.

Here's a rundown of the rest of the new features that came with the update: