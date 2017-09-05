Survival Game 'Raft' To Be Published by Axolot Games

The upcoming survival game Raft will be published by Axolot Games, it announced today. The game is in development by indie studio Redbeet Entertainment.

Raft tasks players with surviving a dangerous sea while living on a raft. To survive, they must collect debris, grow crops and build up their floating home, all the while avoiding the treacherous waters and beast within.

Since entering alpha, the game has been downloaded more than five million times. Seeing this success and commitment to its product, the publisher said, it felt the two would be "great partners."

“The love and dedication Redbeet have for Raft is really inspiring, Axolot CEO Kacper Antonius said in a press release.

"When Axolot Games reached out to us and offered to help, we knew that its experience could help shape Raft into the game we wanted it to be," Redbeet founder André Bengtsson added. "It’s a great match for us and now we can focus entirely on turning Raft into an even more special experience."

Raft will enter Steam Early Access sometime early next year, bringing with it a new multiplayer mode. No word has yet been given about when the game may see a full release.