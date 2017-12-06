'Superhot' Gets Standalone Expansion Tomorrow on Steam Early Access

Time-bending puzzler Superhot is getting a standalone expansion called "Mind Control Delete," developer Superhot Team announced today. Mind Control Delete enters Steam's early access program tomorrow, December 7th.

Mind Control Delete adds a rogue-like twist to the game's puzzle design, putting players through increasingly difficult levels. "Each challenge will make you more powerful and bring you closer to deciphering the secrets hidden from you by the system," the developer said on the game's Steam page. As you unlock powerful abilities and gain access to new playable characters, so will your enemies grow stronger, smarter and more desperate to stop you."

Though the game releases tomorrow in early access, the developer said its about "9 - 12 months" away from releasing the full game. Players can expect the following features, as told by Superhot team, tomorrow:

First 2 playable MINDS, each with it’s own unique ability and gameplay modifiers



A kaleidoscope of the first dozen new gameplay levels that mix into the first few dozen combat challenges



New animation and AI systems to drive new weapons, abilities, and enemy types



Hitpoint system and power-up store to give you that extra oompf needed to crush your enemies and see them driven before you



Procedural rogue-like run generation baked into the core gameplay loop, enabling us to tell longer, more complex stories and deliver tons more of satisfying skill-based gameplay

The developer does stress, however, the game is still "extremely early," so some features like story and new enemy types aren't in the game just yet. Check out a trailer for Mind Control Delete above.

Superhot originally began life as a browser-game released in 2013. The game later released for PC and consoles in 2016, and came to virtual reality headsets in earlier this year.