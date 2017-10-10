Super NES Classic Edition Stock Returns to GameStop, ThinkGeek This Week

Nintendo's Super NES Classic Edition systems will be back in stock at GameStop and ThinkGeek, this week, the company tells Glixel.

Only individual units of the SNES Classic Edition will available in stores starting today, while bundles and standalone units will be available online starting tomorrow, October 11th. All U.S. stores will start to receive their shipments today, according to the company, and will have their full allotment by Thursday, October 12th at the latest. GameStop recommends customers call their local store to check if their SNES shipment has arrived.

In addition, ThinkGeek will have standalone units both in store starting today and online starting tomorrow.

GameStop sold out of its launch-day stock of Nintendo's Super NES Classic Edition systems within minutes on last month, the company told Glixel at the time.

GameStop came under some fire for pre-orders of the SNES Classic and the fact that many of the systems were bundled with unrelated items, something that didn't seem to happen with the Classics available for sale in stores on launch day.

At the time, GameStop's Eric Bright told Glixel that bundling was a customer service.

"We really try to do a great job of paring up items with things customers like to buy," Bright said at the time. "In the case of the Switch, we know the customer is going to want a way to charge the Joycon (controllers), so we often throw in a charging device. We know the Switch has limited memory and customers like to download games, so we'll add a memory stick. And then you need a game itself, because what good is a piece of hardware without a game to play with it? We make it more convenient."

Last month, Nintendo of America's president Reggie Fils-Aime said that there would be plenty of SNES Classics in time for the holidays. That was followed by Nintendo announcing that they had greatly increased the shipments of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition this year and into next and that the Nintendo Entertainment Classic Edition would be returning next summer.

If you have trouble tracking down a system this week, or don't have the cash to buy one, Glixel is giving a system away on its Facebook page. More details on the giveaway can be found on the post.