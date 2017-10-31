'Super Mario Run' Hits 200M Downloads, But Nintendo Unhappy With Profit

Despite Super Mario Run hitting 200 million downloads recently, Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima says the smartphone game has yet to reach "an acceptable profit point."

"Although we have not yet reached an acceptable profit point, we have learned a lot in terms of game development and deployment that we want to take advantage of moving forward," Kimishima told a gathering of analysts this week.

While Nintendo isn't happy with the profit for the game, it does seem happy with how many people have been playing it. Overseas downloads of the game make up more than 90 percent of the total and that includes countries and regions that Nintendo has previously not been able to reach with their gaming consoles, Kimishima says.

"Our aim is for this application to be the definitive Mario application for smart devices," he says.

Nintendo is happy with Fire Emblem Heroes, which hit smartphones in February and is meeting their profit goals, Kimishima says. And the company is looking to expand their reach even further with the upcoming release of Animal Kingdom Pocket Camp, a game Kimishima says he hopes even non-gamers will play every day.

The good news is that Nintendo still seems very invested in creating smartphone games.

"We will continue services for applications that have already been released, and we will continue releasing new smart device applications on the order of two to three per year," Kimishima says.