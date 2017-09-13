'Super Mario Odyssey' Nintendo Switch Unveiled, New Game Details Dropped

A Super Mario Odyssey Switch bundle, which includes a download code for the game and red, Mario-themed Joy-Con controllers, will sell for $379.99 when it hits on October 27th, Nintendo announced during a Nintendo Direct tonight.

The Nintendo Direct also spent some time showing off more story details for the upcoming game, as well as new locations and some new modes. You can check out all of the new gameplay information in the video above.

Finally, Nintendo showed off three dressed-for-a-wedding amiibo that will be coming out for the game, along with detailing what powers using the amiibo will grant the players in Super Mario Odyssey.