'Super Mario Odyssey' Review Hits in One Week

The review and preview embargo for Super Mario Odyssey lifts the day before the game comes out next week. And Glixel will be reviewing it.

Yes, that means we have the game in hand and seven wonderful days in which to play through the game's many-hatted adventures.

Make sure to check back on Glixel at 9 a.m. ET on October 26th to read our full impressions in the site's first official review.

Can't stand waiting until then? If you makes you feel any better, I'll be waiting alongside you, because I passed our early copy of the game over to an amazing reviewer.

