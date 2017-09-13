Boy, Nintendo sure knows how to pack a lot of news into 45 minutes of livestreaming video. (You can watch it directly above.)

Related Nintendo Dev: Working With Kojima, 'Splatoon 2,' Rise of Japanese Games A 'Splatoon 2' designer talks about what it's like to be a foreigner at the world's greatest video game studio

The evening's Nintendo Direct led with a slew of 3DS game and hardware news before kicking straight into the Switch, new games, new toys and much more information about Super Mario Odyssey.

We've rounded up the best bits in the summaries below and then summarized everything else in one giant post for you to peruse at your own pleasure.

The Best

Square Enix Has a Beautiful New Game

We don't know a ton about Project Octopath Traveler other than that it is absolutely gorgeous, is a brand new role-playing game from Square and you can play a demo of it right now on your Switch. Well? What are you waiting for?

Nintendo Arcade Games Are Coming to the Switch

That's right. Those few games that popped up in arcades that were made by Nintendo are actually now going to be playable on the Switch. We got a partial list, one release date and no prices. But still: Good news!



Holy *(&@!

After surprising folks with news that they were bringing Skyrim to the Nintendo Switch, Bethesda blew off some doors tonight with news that they're also bringing Doom and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus to the Switch. Only Skyrim has a date so far.

Colorful New New 2DS XL

Soon you'll be able to buy a New 2DS XL that is the same color as my favorite seasonal Starbucks coffee. Also, there's another coming that looks like a Poke-Ball.

'Super Mario Odyssey' Gameplay, Bundle, Amiibo

The main act of the evening was, of course, the hotly anticipated Super Mario Odyssey. The Nintendo Direct wrapped up with a lot more gameplay showing off a lot more locations, story and modes. We also heard about a new Switch bundle for the game and dates for three wedding-ready amiibo.

The Rest

That seems like a lot of news doesn't it? In fact, that was just a tip of the 45-minute-long speedrun Nintendo Direct. Below you'll find the rest of the news tidbits, scrapped from Nintendo's own press release.

Switch News



Xenoblade Chronicles 2 : This massive sequel takes place in the world of Alrest on the backs of giant Titans. The journey through the clouds begins when Xenoblade Chronicles 2 lands on Nintendo Switch on Dec. 1. Alongside the standard version, fans can also pick up a special edition of the game that includes a sound selection CD, a special metal game case and a 220-page hardbound art book at a suggested retail price of $99.99. A Nintendo Switch Pro Controller themed around Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will also be available on Dec. 1 at a suggested retail price of $74.99.



: This massive sequel takes place in the world of Alrest on the backs of giant Titans. The journey through the clouds begins when lands on Nintendo Switch on Dec. 1. Alongside the standard version, fans can also pick up a special edition of the game that includes a sound selection CD, a special metal game case and a 220-page hardbound art book at a suggested retail price of $99.99. A Nintendo Switch Pro Controller themed around will also be available on Dec. 1 at a suggested retail price of $74.99. Kirby Star Allies : Revealed at E3 2017, the first Kirby game for Nintendo Switch has some charming new tricks. By throwing hearts, players can recruit up to three enemies to become Kirby’s allies. Whether playing alone or with up to three friends, mixing up abilities to create new powers is a big part of the fun. Kirby Star Allies launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch this spring.



: Revealed at E3 2017, the first Kirby game for Nintendo Switch has some charming new tricks. By throwing hearts, players can recruit up to three enemies to become Kirby’s allies. Whether playing alone or with up to three friends, mixing up abilities to create new powers is a big part of the fun. launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch this spring. Splatoon 2: Back by popular demand, the Kelp Dome stage is returning as part of a free software update on Sept. 15. A new stage called Snapper Canal and an extra-large Brella weapon called the Tenta Brella are coming in the future.



Back by popular demand, the Kelp Dome stage is returning as part of a free software update on Sept. 15. A new stage called Snapper Canal and an extra-large Brella weapon called the Tenta Brella are coming in the future. ARMS : A free software update that goes live today allows players to remap the game’s controls to the buttons of their choice, and adds the new playable fighter Lola Pop.



: A free software update that goes live today allows players to remap the game’s controls to the buttons of their choice, and adds the new playable fighter Lola Pop. Fire Emblem Warriors : Originally seen in the Fire Emblem game for the Game Boy Advance system, fan-favorite character Lyndis (or “Lyn,” as all her companions call her) was announced as part of the sprawling cast of Fire Emblem Warriors. The action-packed game launches for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 20, also available as part of a special-edition bundle.



: Originally seen in the Fire Emblem game for the Game Boy Advance system, fan-favorite character Lyndis (or “Lyn,” as all her companions call her) was announced as part of the sprawling cast of Fire Emblem Warriors. The action-packed game launches for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 20, also available as part of a special-edition bundle. Snipperclips Plus : Cut it out, together!: This expanded version of the original snipping-and-clipping puzzle game includes more than 30 new stages, new challenges and new features … and it’s coming to stores for the first time! Players who already own the original digital version of the game can purchase all the new content in Nintendo eShop as DLC for $9.99. Snipperclips Plus: Cut it out, together! launches on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 10 at a suggested retail price of $29.99.



: This expanded version of the original snipping-and-clipping puzzle game includes more than 30 new stages, new challenges and new features … and it’s coming to stores for the first time! Players who already own the original digital version of the game can purchase all the new content in Nintendo eShop as DLC for $9.99. launches on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 10 at a suggested retail price of $29.99. Rocket League : This new version of the popular rocket-powered sports-action game includes all the modes of the original, plus Nintendo Switch exclusives including Nintendo-themed Battle-Cars and customization items. Local wireless multiplayer*** will also be available when Rocket League launches this holiday season.



: This new version of the popular rocket-powered sports-action game includes all the modes of the original, plus Nintendo Switch exclusives including Nintendo-themed Battle-Cars and customization items. Local wireless multiplayer*** will also be available when Rocket League launches this holiday season. Dragon Quest Builders : The hit fantasy game combines the fun of building with the combat of an action-RPG. The Nintendo Switch version will allow players to ride a Great Sabrecub in the game’s free build mode. The Sabrecub boosts players’ speed and grants them special materials by defeating enemies. Dragon Quest Builders launches this spring.



: The hit fantasy game combines the fun of building with the combat of an action-RPG. The Nintendo Switch version will allow players to ride a Great Sabrecub in the game’s free build mode. The Sabrecub boosts players’ speed and grants them special materials by defeating enemies. Dragon Quest Builders launches this spring. NBA 2K18 : With big game-play improvements and stunning graphics, NBA 2K18 will be a slam dunk for sports fans when it launches on Sept. 15 in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and in stores on Oct. 17.



: With big game-play improvements and stunning graphics, will be a slam dunk for sports fans when it launches on Sept. 15 in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and in stores on Oct. 17. EA Sports FIFA 18 : The most immersive, social and authentic soccer game out there can be played anywhere on Nintendo Switch . FIFA 18 launches on Sept. 29.



: The most immersive, social and authentic soccer game out there can be played anywhere on Nintendo Switch launches on Sept. 29. WWE 2K18 : To complete the trifecta of awesome sports games that can be played on the go, WWE 2K18 is also coming soon to Nintendo Switch. Launch details will be announced at a later date.



: To complete the trifecta of awesome sports games that can be played on the go, is also coming soon to Nintendo Switch. Launch details will be announced at a later date. Lost Sphear : This modern take on traditional RPGs from Square Enix is coming to Nintendo Switch on Jan. 23.



: This modern take on traditional RPGs from Square Enix is coming to Nintendo Switch on Jan. 23. Sonic Forces : Join the uprising by fighting back as Modern Sonic, Classic Sonic or one of many custom Hero Characters players can create in Sonic Forces, launching on Nov. 7.



: Join the uprising by fighting back as Modern Sonic, Classic Sonic or one of many custom Hero Characters players can create in Sonic Forces, launching on Nov. 7. Resident Evil Revelations / Resident Evil Revelations 2: The Nintendo Switch library will get two creepy survival horror classics when Resident Evil Revelations and its sequel, Resident Evil Revelations 2, both launch on Nov. 28.



The Nintendo Switch library will get two creepy survival horror classics when and its sequel, both launch on Nov. 28. Flip Wars : Fans that are enjoying the multiplayer fun of Flip Wars can enjoy a free update soon. Once downloaded, the update adds a new stage, new mechanics, local wireless multiplayer, Class Matches and a new online* battle mode.



: Fans that are enjoying the multiplayer fun of Flip Wars can enjoy a free update soon. Once downloaded, the update adds a new stage, new mechanics, local wireless multiplayer, Class Matches and a new online* battle mode. Morphies Law : Players can change their size to change their powers in Morphies Law, a local and online* team-based multiplayer shooter launching first on Nintendo Switch as a console exclusive this winter.



: Players can change their size to change their powers in Morphies Law, a local and online* team-based multiplayer shooter launching first on Nintendo Switch as a console exclusive this winter. Arena of Valor : Explore and command a roster of more than 35 fearless heroes in this free-to-start multiplayer online* battle arena game. With roles like Tanks, Assassins, Mages and Warriors, build a powerful team with friends to crush opponents in real-time battles. The Arena of Valor beta test version will be available for free this winter.



: Explore and command a roster of more than 35 fearless heroes in this free-to-start multiplayer online* battle arena game. With roles like Tanks, Assassins, Mages and Warriors, build a powerful team with friends to crush opponents in real-time battles. The Arena of Valor beta test version will be available for free this winter. Four amiibo figures based on the Champions from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Daruk, Mipha, Revali and Urbosa – launch in stores on Nov. 10 (sold separately). Tapping these amiibo while playing the game will summon special headgear for Link based on that Champion’s Divine Beast. Additional functionality for these amiibo will be revealed in the future.



And finally, though this actually kicked off the Nintendo Direct, comes the Nintendo 3DS news.