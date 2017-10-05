'Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition' Coming Early Next Year

Street Fighter V will receive an updated "Arcade Edition" early next year, shipping with new game modes and all of the game's characters, Capcom announced today.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will have all 28 of the game's characters, which includes the characters introduced in the games first and second season, and an additional character Capcom has yet to announce. In an effort to add "more variety" to each match, the company continued, it'll be adding a second V-trigger to each fighter, chosen before the start of a match.

The titular Arcade Mode will also be in the game, which Capcom claims is the "#1 requested addition to Street Fighter V."

"[We’re] making sure it’ll be an experience rather than just a mode," Capcom said. "As it’s our 30th anniversary year, we wanted to add even more to Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition! Extra Battle Mode, V-Trigger moves, Gallery, and a UI design overhaul are among the features we can’t wait to show you in the future."

Lastly, all new consent will be free to anyone who's already purchased Street Fighter V. If a player wants to jump in with Arcade Edition, it'll run them $39.99 USD and will include all aforementioned content. Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is expected to launch on January 16th.