'Stranger Things' Gets a Pixelated Retro Game

We may have a few more weeks to wait before we can watch the next season of Stranger Things, but today you can download a Stranger Things mobile game that lets you explore Hawkins and its surroundings in glorious pixel art.

The game is available today for free (with no in-app purchases) on the IOS App Store and Google Play.

Stranger Things: The Game includes seven playable characters, six dungeons to explore and more than 30 quests to complete. Locations in the game include Mirkwood Forest, Hawkins Lab, and Jim Hopper's home. There are also Eggos to find, two game modes, an unlockable trailer and an update for the game expected to hit on October 27th, along side season two of the show.

Here's a description of the game from the press release:

"Add characters to your party. Solve puzzles using their unique abilities. Lucas can nail things from afar with his Wrist Rocket. Nancy has a whole bag of bats to swing. Punch your way to answers with Hopper, who’s also not afraid to don his dashing yellow haz mat suit for a little Upside Down action.

"Born after 1984? You might want to start with Normal difficulty, which lets you explore at your own pace. Death isn’t even that bad. However, if you’ve honed your skills on the unforgiving games of yesteryear, then Classic is the soul-crushing mode for you.

"Completionist? Collect all the Eggos and Gnomes. Complete the full VHS library. Check off all the achievements. Who knows what secret characters or exclusive, never-before-seen-footage- of-Season-2 they might unlock ... "