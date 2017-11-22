Black Friday: Steam's Autumn Sale Is Live With Games Up to 80 Percent Off

Steam's annual Autumn Sale just kicked off and there's already more than 1,200 games listed, with discounts as big as 80 percent off.

The sale runs from today through Cyber Monday, November 28th at 1 p.m. ET. As usual, every day will see new featured titles with discounts.

In addition to the massive PC gaming sale, Valve also opened up the nomination process for the annual Steam Awards. You can hop onto the site, pick up some games and then nominate your favorites across a variety of categories. Doing so will also earn profile XP and badges.

Come next month, you'll be able to vote on the winners for each category during the Steam Winter Sale.

The deals apply to Steam hardware as well, with the Steam controller and link selling for $34.63 and the Steam LInk selling on its own for $5.

Among some of the deeper discounts spotted in today's sales were:

Hellblade: Seunua's Sacrifice for $22.50

for $22.50 Dark Souls III for $24.



for $24. Rainbow Six Siege for $7.50



for $7.50 Middle-earth: Shadow of War for $36



for $36 Elite Dangerous for $13.50



for $13.50 Life is Strange - Episode 1 for FREEEEE



for FREEEEE Left 4 Dead Bundle for $3



for $3 Civilization V Complete for $19.70



for $19.70 Space Pirate Trainer for $10



for $10 The Evil Within II for $30



for $30 The Culling for $8.49



for $8.49 Raw Data for $32



for $32 ARK: Survival Evolved for $30

If you see any amazing deals, mention it in comments to help a gamer out.

Looking for more Black Friday ads, discounts and whatnots? Check out our page dedicated to Black Friday, which includes breakdowns of deals by system.