PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds is now the most-played non-Valve game on the digital distribution platform Steam, game creator Brendan Greene recently announced via his Twitter account.



Historically, the most played games on Steam are usually games developed and published by Steam creator Valve. However, even though it's not the top spot, becoming the platform's most-played non-Valve game is usually news in and of itself.

Battlegrounds broke through to the number third spot by hitting a peak concurrent player count of 481,291, beating out spot by hitting a peak concurrent player count of 481,291, beating out Fallout 4 and Grand Theft Auto V at 471,955 players and 360,761 players respectively. For comparison, the chart is topped by two of Valve's own games, with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive peaking at 850,485 and Dota 2 at 1,291,328 players.

It seems Battlegrounds can't be stopped. Still in early access, the game has sold over six million copies since its release in March. It's currently expected for a full release later this year, with an Xbox port also on the way. The game's first local competition will be happening in a few weeks during Gamescom in Cologne, Germany.

