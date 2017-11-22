State Legislators Weigh Law to Block Sale of 'Battlefront II' to Children

Two Hawaiian state representatives are looking into possible state legislation that would ban the sale of Electronic Arts' Star Wars Battlefront II to children, spurred by what the two describe as predatory practices and the dangers of encouraging children to gamble. The two also said that other states are looking into the game as well.

"We are here today to ensure future protection to kids, youth and everyone when it comes to the spread of predatory practices in online ingredients and the significant financial consequences it can have on families and has been having on families of this nation," said Hawaiian state representative Chris Lee during a press conference. "This game is a Star Wars themed online casino designed to lure kids into spending money.

"It's a trap."

Lee went on to say that legislators need to make sure that children are protected from such games.

"We are looking at legislation this coming year which could prohibit the sale of these games to children who are under age as well as putting in different kinds of mechanisms in those games," Lee said. "We've been talking with several other states as well, legislators there who are looking at the same thing. This needs to be addressed before it becomes the new norm."

Electronic Arts' decided to temporarily pull microtransactions from Star Wars Battlefront II on the eve of the game's release, the impact of that decision and how it came about is still coming to light.

In the hours leading up to that announcement, the chairman of Disney's consumer products and interactive media division personally called EA to express Disney executives' unhappiness about how the outrage "reflected on their marquee property," the Wall Street Journal reported.



A Disney/Lucasfilm spokesman told the Washington Post that fans always come first when it comes to Star Wars. “That’s why we support EA’s decision to temporarily remove in-game payments to address fan concerns.”

The issue, which remains unsettled with EA's last statement saying those same fan-angering microtransactions will be coming back to the game, has gathered so much negative attention that the publisher felt obligated to file a disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission saying: "This change is not expected to have a material impact on EA’s fiscal year 2018 financial guidance."

Star Wars Battlefront II is a full-priced retail game. Before the change, a number of the heroes playable in the game could only be unlocked with in-game credits. Those credits could either be earned through hours of gameplay or purchased instantly with real-world cash. One gamer estimated that before one wave of pre-launch discounts, it would have taken about 40 hours to unlock Darth Vader without spending extra money.



Internationally, the game has garnered enough negative attention to prompt Belgium’s gaming commission to investigate whether the game constitutes gambling.

While the issue of microtransactions and loot boxes seemed to have come to a head with the release of Star Wars Battlefront II, it's an ongoing issue that appears to be creeping into a wide variety of games.

Earlier this year, Glixel discovered that Activision filed a patent for a system it could use to convince people in multiplayer games to purchase items for a game through microtransactions. Activision said at the time that the tech was not currently in any games. It did not address whether the system would be used in the future.

"This was an exploratory patent filed in 2015 by an R&D team working independently from our game studios," an Activision spokesperson told Glixel at the time. "It has not been implemented in-game."



EA, for its part, has mostly remained quiet on the topic since the announcement, though it did tell the Washington Post that it doesn't consider the microtransactions in Battlefront II gambling.

That doesn't seem to be the feeling in Hawaii where representative Sean Quinlan raised the specter of Joe Camel, a cartoon character once accused of being used to get children to smoke.

"We didn't allow Joe Camel to encourage our kids to smoke and we shouldn't allow Star Wars to encourage kids to gamble."

Glixel continues to reach out to Electronic Arts to see how it will decide to relaunch microtransactions and how that decision will impact current owners and the content they have access to. To date, EA has not replied to any requests for interview or comment from Glixel. Glixel also reached out to the two state representatives, the ESA and Disney for further comment.

Update: PC Gamer reports that Belgium's Gaming Commission has, after an investigation, determined that the loot boxes available for purchase in games like Overwatch and Star Wars Battlefront 2 are a form of gambling. It sounds like this could lead to a ban of some form of in-game purchases.