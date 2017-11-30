Star Wars Battlefront II's update 1.03 changes the way the game displays its End of Round MVP screens, as well as traversal on a number of the game's maps, developer DICE announced today.

The End of Round MVP Screen, which displays the top player in a match, received a full redesign, DICE said. "With this redesign, we will highlight players based on their score instead of specific 'honors,'" the developer said. "This means that a larger number of players will have the chance to become highlighted in the End of Round MVP screen."

Additionally, traversal and collision on the Jakku, Kashyyyk and Endor maps have all received special attention from the developer and are updated for a smoother gameplay experience. DICE added it tweaked combat areas in the Tatooine, Endor and Hoth maps for certain game modes.

"This means that movement are now more fluent and no weird or invisible barriers are stopping your movement," DICE said.

The full patch notes, as detailed by the developer, are as follows:

Release Notes - Patch 1.03

Reduced the amount of Score and Battle points gained by using the Disruptor Shot mod for the NT-242 when used against vehicles.

Reduced the amount of Score and Battle points gained by using the LAAT Gunship against vehicles.

Reduced the amount of damage the Stinger Pistol ability does against Heroes & Villains.

Boba Fett can no longer capture objectives while hovering high above the objective.

Blocked of some areas on Kamino and Naboo where players could use aerial units to gain an unfair advantage over other players.

Tweaked the spawning positions when playing Strike on Kamino.

Tweaked the combat area on Tatooine when playing Strike.

Tweaked the combat area on Endor when playing Blast.

Tweaked the combat area on Hoth when playing Blast.

Tweaked the spawning positions of Starfighters when playing Galactic Assault on Tatooine.

Tweaked the spawn positions of the AAT when playing Galactic Assault on Kashyyyk.

Fixed several collision and traversal issues on Jakku.

Fixed several collision and traversal issues on Kashyyyk.

Fixed several collision and traversal issues on Endor.

Fixed several collision issues on the Death Star II.

Fixed several UI issues in the spawn screen when playing Heroes vs Villains.

