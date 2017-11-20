'Star Wars Battlefront II' Physical Sales Down 60 Percent in the U.K.

Star Wars Battlefront II physical sales are down 60 percent in the United Kingdom compared to the first Battlefront, according to the U.K. company Chart-Track (via Eurogamer).

This news comes after weeks of controversy, as fans voiced frustrations with the game's use of microtransactions.

The game's problems started when publisher EA tried to rationalize its incorporation of microtransactions and hero unlocks – resulting in the most-downvoted comment in Reddit's history. This was made all the worse when a fan site found out to unlock all the base content in the game, it would take players more than 4,500 hours, or $2,100 if they didn't have the time. Right before the game's release, EA announced it'd temporarily remove microtransactions from the game. But despite EA's efforts to calm the storms, Battlefront II's clearly under-performed in the physical market space.

It's important to note this doesn't include digital sales of the game, where, ostensibly, it could've sold much better. These numbers only account for the physical versions of the game in the U.K. Unites States' sales data is not currently available.

Star Wars Battlefront II was released on November 17th for Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4.