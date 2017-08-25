'Star Citizen': A Peek at Planetside Gameplay

Star Citizen fans got to see the game's planetary landings in action during Gamescom this week. Developer Cloud Imperium Games showed off the long-awaited feature during an official livestream.

In the footage, the devs demonstrate how a spacecraft can enter a planet's atmosphere, engage in dog fights, and land. They show off an upcoming mining ship called The Prospector and how it can handle itself against even dogfighters like The Gladius. There's also footage of a variety of ground vehicles, including hoverbikes and off-road buggies.

Star Citizen's Alpha 3.0 was expected to come out this month, but it's now scheduled to launch in early September. The ambitious update will introduce a large number of changes to the game, including new assets, a new UI, and new backend services.

