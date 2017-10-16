Squadron 42, the single player component of Star Citizen, will not be at the upcoming Citizen Con, the annual event in Frankfurt, Germany celebrating the game. Though the developer Cloud Imperium Games didn't say why, it did give a brief update on some of the goals it's hoping to achieve with the campaign.

Cloud Imperium is planning to a livestreamed event focused on the campaign sometime for the holidays, it announced. Until then, it doesn't look like it has any plans of showing of Squadron 42. "I am confident it is going to be worth the wait; a game that can hold its own with any other AAA story game," game designer and creator Chris Roberts said in a blogpost, adding the developer has a "large team" working on the project making "good progress."

"[Squadron 42] shares a large amount of technology and content with Star Citizen and both games fuel each other. Technology built for Squadron 42 allows for a better experience in Star Citizen and technology for Star Citizen opens up opportunities that take Squadron 42 to another level," Roberts said. "Subsumption is an example of technology that is critical for both Star Citizen and Squadron 42. The Item 2.0 refactor and the Player Interaction Mode were essential for Star Citizen and it is now allowing new and varied gameplay in Squadron 42. Planet Tech, the Zone System and 64-bit precision allows us to expand the playscape for Squadron 42 to solar system scale.

Star Citizen is a massively online multiplayer game focused on space exploration, trade and combat for the PC. While, yes, next week does mark the game's fifth anniversary, that doesn't mean five years since its release. Rather, Star Citizen was announced and Kickstarted in 2012. The game's since suffered numerous delays and has yet to be released in-full. It's currently slated for a 2017 release, though no specific date is given.