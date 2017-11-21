New 'Splatoon 2' Update Adds New Maps, Raises Level Cap to 99

Two new free updates are coming to Splatoon 2 this month and next adding new skins, maps and game modes, Nintendo recently announced.

The first update will be released two days from now on November 23rd. With it come four new battle stages that'll roll out over the coming weeks. The first of those stages, "MakoMart" will unlock the following day on the 24th, with Shellendorf Institute, Walleye Warehouse and Arowana Mall coming soon – the latter two being from the original Splatoon. Additionally, the Salmon Run gamemode will be getting a new map called "Salmonid Smokeyard."

Alongside new maps, Nitnendo said its adding 140 pieces of gear to the game. "These include shoes, headgear and clothes, like a motocross mask, and additional winter clothing ... as well as returning items from the original Splatoon game," the company said. New battle music and hairstyles will also be available.

One of the biggest changes to the game, however, is a new level cap. Nintendo is raising the level cap from Level 50 to 99, with the ability to reset it if they so choose after maxing out.

The second of these free updates will roll out sometime in mid-December and will introduce a new game mode called "Clam Blitz." Here's what Nintendo said about it:

"In Clam Blitz, competing Inklings are tasked with collecting clams scattered around the stage. After one is picked up, the clam follows the player. The objective is to throw the clam into the basket near the opponent’s base. The first team to score 100 points wins! But, of course, this being the fiercely competitive world of Splatoon 2, things are not as easy as they seem. The baskets are protected by a barrier, which much be destroyed first. After collecting 10 clams, the player will earn a Power Clam. These super-powered clams are the key to breaking the barrier, so strategy will definitely be involved in which clams are used to destroy the barrier and which are used to earn points. Not to mention the extra-satisfying opportunity to steal opponents’ clams by splatting them."



Splatoon 2 was released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on July 21st.