'Splatoon 2' Was July's Top-Selling Game

Splatoon 2 was July 2017's best selling game in the United States, as announced by the market release company NPD Group (via GameSpot).

Nintendo's Switch exclusive topped the chart with the rest of the top five made up of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, a full-remake of the original three Crash games, Grand Theft Auto V, originally released in 2013, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The outlet goes on to report Ghost Recon: Wildlands, released back in March, was 2017's top-selling game. Despite its success, you can read why we thought it failed.

In total, games made $277 million in June, up 17-percent year-over-year. Total dollar sales for 2017 thus far are at $2.7 billion, up less than one percent over this time last year. Roleplaying games are also "experiencing a market resurgence," NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said.

"Driven by titles such as (in alphabetical order) Horizon: Zero Dawn, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Mass Effect: Andromeda, Nier: Automata, Nioh, and Persona 5, year-to-date dollar sales of RPGs has grown more than 50 percent when compared to the same period a year ago," he said.

Lastly, in terms of what's doing best on which console in July, Grand Theft Auto V was Xbox One's highest-selling, the N. Sane Trilogy was the highest on PlayStation 4 and, as one could expect, Splatoon 2 topped the charts for the Nintendo Switch.

2017 seems to be a model year for Nintendo. Not only did three of its games comprise June's top 10 seller's list – Splatoon 2, Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8, which landed just outside the top five at number seven – its latest console, the Nintendo Switch, sold 4.7 million units in its first four months.

