Splatoon 2 gets a new Salmon Run stage today and a new ship-themed battle stage this weekend, Nintendo announced at Gamescom today.

The Manta Maria, detailed in the video above, is the new battle stage for Splatoon 2 and it will be added to the Ranked Battle and Turf War rotation this Saturday. The new Lost Outpost stage joins the rotation of Salmon Run stages later today. Both stages will also become available in The Shoal for multiplayer matches.

Nintendo also announced that the Bubble Blower special weapon will be available first in a set with the Forge Splattershot Pro starting September 1st.

Splatoon 2 is Nintendo's family-friendly, squid-themed take on the shooter for the Nintendo Switch.