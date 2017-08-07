Specializations Coming Soon To 'Battlefield 1'

Players participating in Battlefield 1's Community Test Environment on PC will soon have the opportunity to test out the game's upcoming Specialization classes, developer DICE recently announced.

Posting on the game's official Reddit channel, DICE revealed Specializations will be categorized in two different groups, Generic and Kit Specific, with each class having access to seven Generic Specializations and two Kit Specific Specializations.

When the Specializations roll out in full, players will have tree by default: Flak, Cover and Quick Regen. However, for those participating in the test, all seven Specializations will be available from the get-go.

Here's the Specializations, as detailed by DICE:

Generic:

Flak: Incoming damage from explosions is reduced by 15%

Cover: Incoming suppression is reduced by 25%

Quick Regen: Decrease time before Out of Combat Heal by 20%

Quick Unspot: Decrease length of time you are Spotted by 2 seconds

Bayonet Training: Bayonet charge lasts 1 second longer and recovers 1 second quicker

Hasty Retreat: Increase your maximum sprint speed by 10% whilst you are Suppressed

Camouflage: When moving slowly or stationary you are invisible to Spot Flares

Assault:

Juggernaut: Your Gas Mask also reduces explosive damage by 15% (does stack)

Controlled Demolition: TNT is now detonated sequentially

Medic:

Stimulant Syringe: Reviving an ally give you both a 20% sprint speed for 8 seconds (Does not stack)

Concealed Rescue: Downed Squad Mates within 20m drop smoke to cover their revival (40s cooldown)

Support:

Unbreakable: Incoming suppression is reduced by 75% when your Bipod is deployed

Pin Down: The Duration an enemy remains spotted is extended via Suppression

Scout:

Scapegoat: A decoy is automatically deployed when struck below 35 health by a distant enemy (30s cooldown)

Perimeter Alarm: When your Trip Mine is triggered enemies within 15m are marked on the mini-map





Lastly, DICE added that it hopes to bring Specializations to console sometime in the future. This is just the first wave of Specializations coming to the game, it said.

Battlefield 1 was released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Released at the tail-end of a wave of modern and futuristic war shooters, the game took players to different theatres of the world first World War, allowing them to fight for some of the Great War's most powerful participants.


