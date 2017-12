Bandai Namco officially announced Soul Calibur 6 tonight at The Game Awards. Check out the trailer above.

Though not too much information was given, the cinematic trailer shows two characters fighting in a mythical setting. The game's expected to be released next year, coinciding with the series' 20th anniversary, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. This is the first mainline Soulcalibur game since Soul Calibur V released in 2012.

Watch The Game Awards like here at the link.