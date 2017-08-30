'Sonic Mania' Uses Controversial DRM Service Denuvo

After an impressive console launch a few weeks ago, the PC port of Sonic Mania has found itself in hot water for using the controversial digital rights management service Denuvo.



This issue was first reported on yesterday by Ars Technica's Sam Machkovech, who noticed the PC version of the game shipped with the controversial DRM service Denuvo, which requires a player to be online to run. So, if you're intending to play the game via Steam's Offline Mode, you'll have no such luck.

What's odd is that Sonic Mania is, as the developer states, an "offline" game. And Ars Technica reports that games using Denuvo software have repeatedly been cracked and that the service is difficult to remove from a PC, even after the game using it's been uninstalled. So it's not exactly a safe service. It also seems Sega is frustrated by the decision to use Denuvo, as PR manager Aaron Webber told fans experiencing DRM issues to "make their voices heard."

Yesterday, Sega posted on Steam acknowledging the issues, saying it was "fixing that now." However, no mention of Denuvo was made by the company. It posted this morning that the online issue has been fixed, adding the DRM wasn't the issue. Though it made no comment about the removal of Denuvo. Commenters, on the other hand, are an entirely different story, making their thoughts on the DRM very apparent.

"Not being able to be played offline is only one problem. Denuvo is utter shit and we don't want it on our systems. I just uninstalled the game and I'll be asking for a refund," one wrote under Sega's post.

"I was planning to buy this game when I get paid this weekend, but with the inclusion of Denuvo DRM, I'll just wait for a cracked copy," another wrote.

"Not a fan of an unknown entity logging my activity every now and again without my consent really either. This stuff should be made public before we even get to purchase it," a third user wrote.

Looks like we'll have to wait and see if Sega is able to rectify these issues, and if fans change their minds.

Sonic Mania was released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on August 15th, and PC on August 29th. It is the first Sonic game in nearly a decade to get near unanimous praise from critics, seemingly avoiding all controversy until yesterday.

