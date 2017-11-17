The science fiction horror game Soma is coming to Xbox One on December 1st, developer Frictional Games announced today. The game will also receive a "Safe Mode" focused on exploration.

Safe Mode will allow players to explore the game's environments without the threat of enemy attacks – similar to Assassin's Creed Origins' "Discovery Tour." It'll be available with the Xbox One release and as a free download for PC on December 1st. It'll come to PlayStation 4 at an unspecified date.

Check out the game on Xbox One is the teaser above.

Soma was originally released on September 22nd, 2015 and was praised for its moody environment and deep story-telling.