Super NES Classic Edition Back on Sale Today, Here's Where To Buy It

The hard-to-find Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition is going to be back in stock today, November 15th, starting at 2 p.m. ET and until November 17th at Walmart's online store, the company announced on Twitter this week.

The tweet doesn't say how many of the consoles will be available for purchase or how they will be sold (or if any of the stock will be used to fill pre-orders that still haven't been filled from when the first wave of consoles went on sale.) It does include a link to the item's page on Walmart's website, listing the SNES Classic Edition for $80.

Most of the retro consoles sold out within minutes of going on sale in September. But, Nintendo of America's president Reggie Fils-Aime said at the time that there would be plenty of SNES Classics in time for the holidays. That was followed by Nintendo announcing that they had greatly increased the shipments of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition this year and into next and that the Nintendo Entertainment Classic Edition would be returning next summer.

This new wave of consoles is one of the first to go on sale since that news hit in September.

