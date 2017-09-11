You won't have to worry about the upcoming Super Nintendo Classic going out of stock, if Nintendo of America's president, Reggie Fils-Aime, is to be believed.

Speaking to the Financial Times (via Polygon), Fils-Aime first addresses the controversy around its previous Classic console, the NES Classic, saying that the company didn't create its scarcity on the market – a move the company's been accused of now for decades (since the launch of the original NES). However, after several issues involving pre-orders of its upcoming console, many of which were cancelled by retailers, the president is promising a "dramatic" increase in production.

"I would strongly urge you not to over-bid on an SNES Classic on any of the auction sites," he said, insinuating the increase in units would inhibit a high resale market where the console can be sold for way more than it was originally bought for.

The Super Nintendo Classic is expected to be released on September 29th. Along with a slew of classic games, like Super Mario World, Super Metroid and Street Fighter II Turbo. The console will also launch with Star Fox 2, marking the first time the game's seen an official, commercial release since its cancellation two decades ago. To get ready for it, why don't you read our feature on how Star Fox 2 was made.