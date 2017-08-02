After a rocky couple of weeks revolving around its upcoming Super Nintendo Classic console and customer's ability to pre-order them, Nintendo has confirmed it will be available for pre-order at various retailers later this month.

Related Why Super Nintendo Is the Reason You're Still Playing Video Games It may be 25 years since its U.S. launch, but impact of the SNES can still be felt today

The news comes after a faux pas a few week ago where Wal-Mart began canceling pre-orders, saying that it had set the pre-order page live by accident. Today, Nintendo posted on its official Facebook page confirming the console will be available via pre-order. In what quantities, it didn't confirm.

"A significant amount of additional systems will be shipped to stores for launch day, and throughout the balance of the calendar year," according to the Facebook post. Additionally, Polygon is reporting that Target has confirmed it will have the console for pre-order "at a later date."

While Nintendo didn't release number, it does appear that the company is planning on trying to keep some of the consoles in the wild. The SNES Classic's predecessor, the NES Classic, was notoriously hard to buy before the company ceased production. So, whether or not the SNES Classic is destined for a similar fate, time will tell.

The SNES Classic is expected to be released September 29. It will ship with 20 classic games from the original console, as well as the never-before-released Star Fox 2.