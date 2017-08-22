SNES Classic Includes Rewind Feature

The SNES Classic Edition retro console that goes on sale later this year will include a rewind feature, Nintendo announced from Gamescom today.

The rewind feature will allow players to rewind their gameplay to retry sections, pick up missed items or just run through an area again to see if they missed anything, according to the company.

The rewind time depends on the kind of game: Players can go back a few minutes in role-playing games such as Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, while action titles such as Super Mario World offer around 40 seconds, ideal for re-trying short segments of gameplay. The system also comes with optional frames that can be wrapped around the on-screen display for each game.

The SNES Classic Edition is coming Sept. 29, with pre-order details expected soon. The system is pre-loaded with 21 games and will cost $79.99. It ships with two wired controllers, an HDMI cable, USB charging cable and AC adapter.



Among the many classic titles included is one that has never been released before: Star Fox 2

